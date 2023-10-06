Mumbai News: Uddhav Thackeray Slams Shinde Govt Over Hospital Deaths

Uddhav Thackeray Slams Shinde Govt Over Hospital Deaths | File

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray criticised the Eknath Shinde-led government for the deaths of multiple patients in state-run hospitals in a short period of time. He stated that people were dying due to its corrupt administration. He also pointed out that the government had funds for advertising but not for saving people's lives. The former state chief minister mentioned that drugs were obtained without a competitive bidding process and demanded an impartial CBI probe into the deaths.

"This government has no moral right as they have money to spend on advertisements but no funds to save people's lives. Who is responsible? Where is the CM during this difficult time? It was the responsibility of the CM and Deputy CM to find out the reason for this," Thackeray said during a press conference at his residence, Matoshree, in suburban Mumbai. "Until the court teaches them a lesson, they won't realize. In the past, the court has made observations and criticized the government. Why isn't this government taking help from the task force we had set up during the COVID pandemic?" he asked.

He further criticized Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over his visit to Delhi, stating, "People here in the state are dying, and the Chief Minister is in Delhi attending some Naxal-related meetings. But I want to say, if this continues, then many more people will lose their lives than those who die during a Naxal attack." Comparing his government's tenure with the Shinde government's work, he mentioned that during COVID-19, the same doctors, deans, nurses, and ward boys were present and served the patients, risking their lives.

"As far as I know, Maharashtra was the only state where medicines were delivered through drones in remote regions... Recently, news has been coming from Thane, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Nagpur, and Nanded, and news is still coming from some places that there is a shortage of medicine," he added. He also stated that there is no humanity in the government. "Doctors are made to work even on consecutive holidays. They always cite a shortage of manpower. There was a shortage even during our government's tenure, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but such incidents did not occur. There was no negligence.

