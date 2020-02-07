Rape case filed against Kalyan businessman

Kalyan: The Kolsewadi police have registered a rape case against Shiv Sena leader and businessman Sainath Tare. The accused is absconding after the case was registered against him.

The 30-year-old victim, in her complaint, stated that the accused on September 2018 called her to his office at Metro Mall in Kalyan for making her partner in his business, but she refused his offer, said police.

After that, the accused had tried to get in touch with her through Facebook and Massenger. He showed her some obscene video recordings and threatened her to post it on the social media if she refuses his advances. He also threatened to kill her husband and daughter if she ignore him. He raped her in his car, said the police.

However, when the reporter contacted Tare, he said that the complainant had sent requests to his Facebook and Massenger. She told him that if he refuses to accept the request she will damage his image in the socity. Later, she demanded Rs 1 crore from him and later settled with Rs 10 lakh..

This deal was registered in a stamp paper. But, later she started demandng more money from him and booked a rape case against him on Thursday.

SB Salve, senior police inspector from Kolsewadi police station, said, "The accused is absconding. We are looking for him. Further investigation is on".