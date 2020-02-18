Rakesh Maria’s Kasab flutter: State Home Minister takes note

Mumbai: Though detractors have dismissed ‘disclosures’ in former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria’s book, 'Let Me Say It Now,' as of anecdotal value, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said the officer will be summoned and the revelations will be probed, if need be.

Among other things, Maria has suggested in his book that the Lashkar-e-Toiba wanted to project the 26/11 attack as a case of "Hindu terrorism". As a part of this conspiracy – ‘‘if all had gone well’’ -- he (Kasab) would have been found dead with a red string tied around his wrist.

The fake I-card on his person would have identified him as Bengaluru resident Samir Dinesh Chaudhari. ‘‘But alas, it had not worked that way and here he was, Ajmal Amir Kasab of Faridkot in Pakistan," Maria writes.

This tallies with the prosecution submission in the 26/11 trial that the I-cards of Kasab and his accomplices bore their photographs and carried Hindu names.

The ‘disclosure’ has ignited a political row with Union Minister Piyush Goyal accusing the Congress of hatching the plot to project "Hindu terror".

Highlighting the incongruity, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao was quick to point out that for the first time in the history of Islamic terrorism the perpetrators had attempted to mislead the people about their

identity. He said this, in turn, raised serious questions – whether the saffron terror plot was the combined project of the Congress and the Pakistan's spy agency ISI. It was further pointed out that, by an uncanny coincidence, around the same time, the UPA had coined the phrase saffron terror and Rahul Gandhi told US diplomats that India's home spun groups were a greater threat to the country then Islamic terror outfits.

Rao added that Kasab's fake ID and the fake claims of the Congress party did not have merely a coincidental resonance, but also seemed to be part of a larger conspiracy.