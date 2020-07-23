Rajgruha vandalism: One more arrested

Mumbai: The Matunga police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old youth for vandalism at 'Rajgruha' Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's house in Dadar. The accused is identified as Vishal More alias Vitthal Kanya.

Acting on a tip-off, the polive have taken More into custody from Kalyan station. During questioning, More confessed to the vandalism.

More, a labourer, will be produced before the court on Thursday, said an official. The police have already arrested Umesh Jadhav, 35 who was seen with More at the time of the incident.

The incident took place on July 7, when a miscreant entered Rajgruha and toppled and damaged flower pots and pelted stones at some of the windows of the house. The vandals also tried to destroy the CCTV cameras installed outside the house.