Nilesh Rane accuses Rajdeep Sardesai of 'editing his interview'

In the interview, Nilesh Rane alleged that Aaditya Thackeray is influencing Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.

"The investigation is not going in the right direction. There is some kind of pressure on Mumbai Police which is quite visible. Someone who can put this kind of pressure can only be connected to CM's office or someone very close to the CM himself or someone like Aaditya Thackeray," Nilesh Rane said.

BJP MP Narayan Rane on July 4 claimed that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered. The former Maharashtra chief minister, who made the sensational claim at a media briefing here, did not offer any evidence to support it.

Rane also claimed that Sushant's former manager Disha Salian was also killed and indicated that her murder may have been preceded by her rape. He claimed the post mortem report mentioned injuries to her private parts. Police maintain that she died by suicide. Though Rane did not name Aaditya Thackeray, but things he said hinted that he was talking about Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai police has been probing the case. On July 25, Rajput's father had lodged an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna Chakraborty and six others accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide. Singh accused Chakraborty, a budding TV and film actor, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.