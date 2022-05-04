Raj Thackeray shares old video of Bal Thackeray amid loudspeaker row

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has shared a video of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray speaking against the use of loudspeakers.

In a three-page letter, Thackeray had earlier appealed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to heed his call on removing loudspeakers.

"I appeal to CM of Maharashtra that years ago, Shivsena Chief Hindu Hriday Samrat Shri Balasaheb Thackeray had stated that 'all loudspeakers need to silenced'. Are you going to listen to this? Or are you going to follow what non-religious Sharad Pawar who is responsible to keep you in power? Let the people of Maharashtra witness what is going to happen," he wrote.

Thackeray also appealed to the police force "to show that the country is governed by law and order". "They should maintain and follow the law. The unauthorised masjids, loudspeakers and prayers being held in the middle of the roads, needs to be addressed duly by law," he added.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 09:49 AM IST