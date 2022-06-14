e-Paper Get App

Railways to run two special trains between Mumbai and Shalimar

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 11:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI

Railways have decided to run 2 special trains on special charges between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Shalimar to clear the extra rush of passengers. The details are as under:

08101 summer special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22.00 hrs on 18.06.2022 and will arrive Shalimar at 11.35 hrs on third day.

08102 summer special will leave Shalimar at 15.35 hrs on 14.06.2022 will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 04.05 hrs on third day.

Composition: Two AC-2 Tier, One AC-3 Tier, 8 Sleeper Class and 2 General second class cum Brake vans.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Varangaon (for 08101 only), Bodwad, Malkapur, Nandura, Shegaon, Akola, Murtajapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha, Ajni, Nagpur on Central Railway.

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Reservation: Bookings for special train no. 08101 on special charges will open on 15.6.2022 at all computerised reservation centers and on website www.irctc.co.in.

Passengers are advised to follow covid appropriate behaviour for their and other's safety.

article-image

