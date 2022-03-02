Railways open reservation cum help desk at Mumbai Airport for stranded Indians arriving from Ukraine

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut down since February 24 amid Russian invasion, the Central Railways have opened Reservation cum Help desk for the stranded students /passengers arriving from special flight from Ukraine at Mumbai Airport.

The Railways have opened the desk near Gate No. 4 at Level P4 of Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Under Central government's Operaion Ganga, six flights from the Romanian capital Bucharest will bring back on Wednesday over 1,200 Indian students who have fled the war-hit Ukraine.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted on Wednesday: "We are mounting six flights today in Bucharest, Romania, carrying over 1,200 Indian students back to India." He thanked Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo for rising to the challenge and working round-the-clock with the government on the evacuation operations.

Railways have opened Reservation cum Help desk for the stranded students /passengers arriving from special flight from Ukraine near Gate No. 4 at Level P4 of Terminal 2 of CSIA, Mumbai.#OperationGanga @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/Gt76AbQsxQ — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 2, 2022

Scindia, who is in Bucharest, on Wednesday held a meeting with heads of Indian companies that work in Romania to decentralise evacuation operations for Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive.

Approximately 8,000 Indians, mainly students, are stranded in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday.

On February 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high level meeting to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indian nationals there are safe and secure.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 07:45 PM IST