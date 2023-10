Railways Introduces 16 Festival Special Trains between Mumbai and Hazur Sahib Nanded | Representative pic

Railways will run 16 Festival special trains between Mumbai and Hazur Sahib Nanded to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Hazur Sahib Nanded Special (8 Services)

07427 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Tuesday at 16:40 hrs with effect from 24.10.2023 to 14.11.2023 (4 Trips) and will reach Hazur Sahib Nanded at 09:30 hrs the next day.

07426 Special will leave Hazur Sahib Nanded every Monday at 21:15 hrs with effect from 23.10.2023 to 13.11.2023 (4 Trips) and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 13:30 hrs the next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Akola, Washim, Hingoli, Basmat, and Purna

Composition: One First AC, One AC 2-Tier, 6 AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper class, 2 General Second Class, and 2 Generator Vans = 21 LHB Coaches

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Hazur Sahib Nanded Special (8 services)

07429 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Thursday at 16:55 hrs with effect from 26.10.2023 to 16.11.2023 (4 Trips) and will arrive at Hazur Sahib Nanded at 09:00 hrs the next day.

07428 Special will leave Hazur Sahib Nanded every Wednesday at 21:15 hrs with effect from 25.10.2023 to 15.11.2023 (4 Trips) and will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 13:00 hrs the next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Akola, Washim, Hingoli, Basmat, and Purna.

Composition: 13 AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper class, Two Generator Vans = 21 LHB Coaches

Reservation: Bookings for special trains no. 07427 and 07429 on special charges will open from October 22, 2023, at all computerized reservation centers and on the website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at the halts of the above special trains, travelers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.

