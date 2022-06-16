Raigad police arrest man, recover five stolen motorbikes

Alibaug: A 24-year-old man was arrested by the Raigad police and five stolen motorcycles were recovered, an official said on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, during the investigation of a case registered at Karjat police station, nine offences of motorcycle theft were detected, an official said.
Most of these motorcycles were stolen from the suburbs of Pune and Satara city. The accused has been remanded in police custody till June 16.
