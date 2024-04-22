Raigad Lok Sabha Elections: Similar Name Candidates Cause Confusion Among Voters, Potential Impact On Votes

Sunil Tatakare From Mahayuti And Anant Geeta From MVA |

A new twist has come ahead in the Raigad Lok Sabha constituency. There are three candidates whose name is similar to Anant Geete and one candidate whose name is similar to Sunil Tatakare.

It has been said that similar name of the candidates creates confusion among the voters and it splits the votes which affects the calculation on total votes of the candidate.

Duel Of Similar Names In Raigad Constituency Elections

Anant Geete is contesting election from the seat of UBT Shivsena and Sunil Tatkare is contesting election from NCP AP party from Raigad constituency. Both the candidates are doing strong campaigning at Raigad. Elections will be held on May 07 in the Raigad region. Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar will conduct rally for Geete and Ajit Pawar and BJP leaders will conduct rally in support of Tatkare. But tension of these two leaders has increased now.

Anant Geete and Anant Baloji Geete are the two independent candidates are contesting elections against UBT Shivsena candidate Anant Gangaram Geete. Similarly, Independent candidate 'Sunil Duttaram Tatkari' is contesting election against NCP AP candidate Sunil Tatkare.

It has been said that these is the trick of both Geete and Tatkare have played against each other's to cut the votes.

History of Similar Name Confusion In Raigad Elections

In the year, 2014 election Tatkare had lost the election by mere two thousand votes. At the same time , another Independent candidate Sunil Tatkare secured 9 thousand votes. It means, real Sunil Tatkare's votes had gone to independent candidate. In another instance, In the year, 1991, Dutta Patil candidate of Peasant and workers party lost the election from Raigad because of similar name candidate.

Now, April 22, 2024 is the last date of withdrawal of nomination form for third phase. Now, it is interesting to see these similar name candidates will withdraw their nomination or not.