BJP welcomes 'young & dynamic' Dhairyashil Patil, MLA could be LS candidate from Raigad

The BJP in Maharashtra has received a huge boost in the Konkan region with Peasants and Workers Party of India MLA Dhairyashil Patil from Pen joining the party in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cabinet minister Ravindra Chavan and BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Sources said that the BJP is thinking of giving the Lok Sabha ticket to Patil. As of now, the NCP’s Sunil Tatkare is LS MP from the seat. BJP strategists believe that Patil could be their best bet against Tatkare.

BJP welcome 'young & dynamic' Patil

Welcoming him into the BJP fold, Fadnavis said, “Young and dynamic leaders like Dhairyashil joining the BJP is proof of how the party has created confidence among youngsters. The people of Maharashtra have complete faith in PM Modi ji’s leadership. The BJP is a party of dedicated common workers. Leaders who are ready for hard work are joining us as they see their future here.”

Chavan said that people from Konkan are now becoming ardent followers of the party. “Our result oriented pro-people works are being appreciated by the people. The BJP is going to be the strongest party here. Very soon, we will see more entries from other parties,” he claimed.

