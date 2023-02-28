e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBJP welcomes 'young & dynamic' Dhairyashil Patil, MLA could be LS candidate from Raigad

BJP welcomes 'young & dynamic' Dhairyashil Patil, MLA could be LS candidate from Raigad

Dhairyashil Patil from Pen has joined the BJP in presence of DCM Devendra Fadnavis, cabinet minister Ravindra Chavan and State chief Chandrashekhar Bavankule.

Amey TirodkarUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
article-image

The BJP in Maharashtra has received a huge boost in the Konkan region with Peasants and Workers Party of India MLA Dhairyashil Patil from Pen joining the party in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cabinet minister Ravindra Chavan and BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Sources said that the BJP is thinking of giving the Lok Sabha ticket to Patil. As of now, the NCP’s Sunil Tatkare is LS MP from the seat. BJP strategists believe that Patil could be their best bet against Tatkare.

BJP welcome 'young & dynamic' Patil

Welcoming him into the BJP fold, Fadnavis said, “Young and dynamic leaders like Dhairyashil joining the BJP is proof of how the party has created confidence among youngsters. The people of Maharashtra have complete faith in PM Modi ji’s leadership. The BJP is a party of dedicated common workers. Leaders who are ready for hard work are joining us as they see their future here.”

Chavan said that people from Konkan are now becoming ardent followers of the party. “Our result oriented pro-people works are being appreciated by the people. The BJP is going to be the strongest party here. Very soon, we will see more entries from other parties,” he claimed.

Read Also
Nitin Patil appointed as BJP General Secretary for Raigad District
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: FIR against BEST bus private contractor for delayed salaries

Mumbai: FIR against BEST bus private contractor for delayed salaries

Parts of Mumbai to see water cut; check details here

Parts of Mumbai to see water cut; check details here

Mumbai: FIR against BEST private contractor over unpaid salaries, PFs over ₹90,000

Mumbai: FIR against BEST private contractor over unpaid salaries, PFs over ₹90,000

Navi Mumbai: Traders releasing old stock in haste leads to price crash of onion in wholesale

Navi Mumbai: Traders releasing old stock in haste leads to price crash of onion in wholesale

Shashikant Warishe murder case: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assures justice to...

Shashikant Warishe murder case: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assures justice to...