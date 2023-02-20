Nitin Patil appointed as BJP General Secretary for Raigad District | FPJ

Nitin Patil, former corporator of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been appointed as the General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party, Uttar Raigad District. Patil has a strong base among common citizens in the area.

Patil had a successful term as a corporator and general secretary of Panvel city BJP in the past.

“Because of his past track records, the party has given him the responsibility of Uttar Raigad District General Secretary," said Ravindra Chavan, the Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection.

He congratulated Patil on his appointment at BJP's taluka and city centre office in Panvel.

'Scholarly and well-known personality'

“Nitin Patil is a scholarly and well-known personality. As a corporator, he has worked to strengthen the party organization as city general secretary. He now has increased responsibility as District General Secretary and accordingly, he will discharge his duties successfully,” said Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur, and President- of Raigad District BJP.

On this occasion, BJP Raigad district president MLA Prashant Thakur, Roha taluka president of BJP Sopan Jambhekar, Kamgar Aghadi district president Jitendra Gharat, Dakshin Raigad Yuva Morcha president Amit Ghag, city general secretary Amrish Mokal and others were present.

