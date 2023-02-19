Navi Mumbai: Bangladeshi booked for illegal stay of 28 years | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The NRI Coastal Police have booked a 36-year-old Bangladeshi national for allegedly residing in the country without valid documents.

The suspect was identified as Nuriya alias Gana Babul Pathan, a native of Nodail district in Bangladesh. It has been learnt that his parents apparently illegally entered India in 1995. While they were staying in West Bengal, Pathan came to Navi Mumbai and eked out a livelihood by selling vegetable and non-vegetarian items in Seawoods, also the place of his residence, the police said.

ATS SI caught infiltrator

Vijaykumar Ganpat Rao Patil, a police sub-inspector with the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Navi Mumbai unit registered a complaint against the man. According to Patil, a case of a fight was registered against the suspect at the Kharghar police station. During the investigation, it was found that the man is a Bangladeshi national and staying in the country without a passport and visa.

On February 16, the ATS Navi Mumbai unit called him for investigation. During interrogation, Pathan informed about his parents' infiltration. Meanwhile, he managed to generate fake Aadhaar and PAN numbers. A case has been registered against him under section 14 of the Indian Foreign Act, 1946.

Read Also Gujarat ATS foils attempt to frame IPS officials in rape case

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)