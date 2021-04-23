Raigad District administration forms squad to acquire beds in private hospitals

Navi Mumbai: Amid the rising number of Covid cases in Panvel area, the Raigad District collector has formed a squad for acquiring beds in private hospitals in Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Panvel Grameen area. The squad will work round the clock to make available beds for Covid patients.

The Raigad District collector has reserved 80 percent of beds in all private hospitals falling in PMC and Panvel Grameen area for Covid patients. Now, the squad will complete the process of acquiring beds in all private hospitals.

Sudhakar Deshmukh, the commissioner of PMC issued a circular regarding the appointment of nodal officers. Sheetal Pund, deputy chief executive officer of Raigad Zilla Parishad will head the squad. The squad will work on three shifts, the first shift from 8 am to 4 pm, second from 4 pm to 12 am and the third shift will be 12 am to 8 am.

There are three teams formed under Sheetal Pund and each squad has six members who will work in three shifts. A roster of their working hours has also been issued by the PMC.

The squad will ensure that hospitals must update the beds available in the district dashboard and admit patients recommended by the local authorities. All the private hospitals will have to update the corporation's war room about the death of Covid patients.