R-North conducts rapid antigen test on vendors

Mumbai: In a first such step, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) R North Ward, comprising of Dahisar's IC Colony, Ganpat Patil Nagar slums, Khandarpada among a few, initiated rapid antigen test on shopkeepers and vendors. The drive was started on Saturdayand 120 shopkeepers including shop employees and 219 fruit, fish, vegetable vendors were tested for Covid-19.

Abhishek Ghosalkar, the brain behind the drive, told the Free Press Journal, "In Dahisar, Malad, Borivali, Kandivali areas there has been a considerable increase in COVID positive cases. Analysis of the last 20 days shows that the increase is recorded more in residential societies as compared to slums. BMC decided to seal entire buildings and not just the floor to control the situation. However, there is also a need to find out the source of virus and since residents of these buildings visit shops and vendors for buying essentials so I suggested to conduct tests on them."

This will help in discovering the source of virus as sealing of entire buildings will just not help, he asserted.