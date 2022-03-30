Pune's World Peace Dome to go public; Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari to attend inaugural event

Pune-based MAEER's MIT World Peace University and MIT ADT varsity have jointly organised the public dedication ceremony of the World Peace Dome, certified as the largest dome around the globe by the World Book of Records London.

To be held in Pune's Loni Kalbhor on April 3, the event will be graced by Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari as the chief guest. It will be presided over by the Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari while renowned computer scientist Padma Bhushan Dr Vijay Bhatkar will be the guest of honour.

The programme will also witness distribution of 1.25 lakh copies of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita to the students across India as well as the inauguration of the three-day 8th World Parliament of Science, Religion and Philosophy.

Commenting about the upcoming event, MIT Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad said, “Maharashtra is known as the land of saints. In Pune, we not only have world-class educational institutions but also the Vishwashanti Sangeet Kala Academy and Raj Kapoor Memorial besides ashrams of 18 rishis and Dnyanyadnyakunda,” he remarked.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 08:38 AM IST