Pune's Sampanna Shelar becomes fastest Indian in under 21 group to swim across Palk Strait |

Pune based swimmer, Sampanna Ramesh Shelar became the fastest Indian in under 21 group to swim across the Palk Strait from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanuskodi in Tamil Nadu in 5 hours and 30 minutes.

The previous record was 8 hours and 26 minutes.

Shelar is also a world record holder in open-water swimming. In 2018, Shelar had set a world record to double cross the Bangla Channel two ways for 38 km in 9 hours 10 minutes. He became the worlds youngest and fastest swimmer to swim the Bangla Channel in two ways. The record was also registered in Limca Book of Record.