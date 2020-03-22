Pune woman with no travel history tests positive; The first local transmission?

Mumbai: The Pune district administration, which is struggling to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal limits, on Saturday swung into action after a woman in her early 40s tested positive for coronavirus in the city.

The woman, who is currently on ventilator support at Bharti Hospital, tested positive for corona after her throat swabs were sent to the National Institute of Virology to check for possibility of swine flu (H1N1).

What is shocking is that she had no prior travel history; this has spooked administration into wondering whether it was a case of local transmission.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr Deepak Mhaisekar said,'' A Central team had also visited Pune hospital. The administration has shared data and reports of the woman for further investigation. She is diagnosed coronavirus positive. However, the administration will be able to throw more light on whether it was local or community spread after the Central team shares its report.''

He further informed that the administration was able to trace the taxi driver and the co-passengers. Besides, the administration has also gathered details of about 100 first and second contacts of the said woman.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram confirmed that the woman does not have travel history to a foreign country, but had travelled to Vashi in Navi Mumbai to attend a wedding on March 3. "We are investigating the case. Although she tested positive for Covid-19, she does not have a history of travel abroad. She must have come in contact with someone who had foreign travel history," he said.

The details of her cab journey to Mumbai are being probed, he said. "There are separate guidelines to deal with such cases," he added.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man who tested positive in Pune on Friday, had recently travelled to Ireland, said Mhaiskar. The man was admitted to Naidu Hospital on Friday and his swab samples came out positive later in the evening, he added.