Pune University Admission 2021: Registration process for SPPU's MBA course begins - How to apply on unipune.ac.in

The registration process for SOS admission 2021 to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) courses has begun from January 15, 2021.

The registration process for the Master in Business Administration (MBA) course has started on the official website of Pune University at unipune.ac.in.

Important Dates

Start: January 15, 2021

End: February 15, 2021

Eligibility

General Category - Graduation with 50 percent from recognised university

Reserved Category - Graduation with 45 percent from recognised university

How to apply: