Pune University Admission 2021: Registration process for SPPU's MBA course begins - How to apply on unipune.ac.in

The registration process for SOS admission 2021 to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) courses has begun from January 15, 2021.
The registration process for the Master in Business Administration (MBA) course has started on the official website of Pune University at unipune.ac.in.
Important Dates
Start: January 15, 2021
End: February 15, 2021
Eligibility
General Category - Graduation with 50 percent from recognised university
Reserved Category - Graduation with 45 percent from recognised university
How to apply:
Visit the official website of SPPU at unipune.ac.in.
Click on School of Open Learning link
A new page will open
Click on the MBA link
Press the registration link
A new page will open
Enter the registration details
Click on submit
