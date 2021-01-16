Pune University Admission 2021: Registration process for SPPU's MBA course begins - How to apply on unipune.ac.in

Mumbai

File Photo

The registration process for SOS admission 2021 to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) courses has begun from January 15, 2021.

The registration process for the Master in Business Administration (MBA) course has started on the official website of Pune University at unipune.ac.in.

Important Dates

Start: January 15, 2021

End: February 15, 2021

Eligibility

General Category - Graduation with 50 percent from recognised university

Reserved Category - Graduation with 45 percent from recognised university

How to apply:

  • Visit the official website of SPPU at unipune.ac.in.

  • Click on School of Open Learning link

  • A new page will open

  • Click on the MBA link

  • Press the registration link

  • A new page will open

  • Enter the registration details

  • Click on submit

