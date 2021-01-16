New Mumbai University registrar not allowed to take charge by Vice-Chancellor Suhas Pednekar

The newly appointed registrar of the University of Mumbai (MU) Ramdas Atram was not allowed to join office and take charge on Friday by the Vice-Chancellor Suhas Pednekar. The VC refused to allow the new registrar to take charge stating the Maharashtra government and university needed additional days to make a final decision regarding the appointment.

Ramdas Atram, who served as the director of the Institute of Science, Nagpur, has been appointed as the registrar of MU by the state government. Atram has been appointed as Ajay Deshmukh, former registrar of MU, passed away on July 2, 2020, at the university residence due to cancer.

On Friday, when Atram reached the MU campus at Fort, he insisted on taking charge immediately and started following the laid-down protocols of submitting to the inward section that he had arrived to take over as registrar. But the VC stalled his joining stating that he could not join immediately as a precautionary measure.

The VC had earlier written to the state government seeking allowance for the current in-charge registrar Baliram Gaikwad to continue the office. According to a senior official of MU, "Finally, later on Friday, the VC decided to allow the new Registrar to take charge. The VC also put on record that Atram had reached the campus for the joining purpose and submitted the letter to the inward section."