Pune ranks first in national health infra; Delhi-NCR at bottom among top 8 cities: Report

"India, which is the third-largest economy in Asia, needs to significantly increase its spending on healthcare.

"This has been made eminently clear as the country is currently struggling to keep its people safe from the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic," said Mani Rangarajan, Group COO of Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com.

India needs to focus on building quality healthcare infrastructure, he added.

With nearly 3.2 hospital beds per 1,000 people, Ahmedabad is ranked second in the list.

Bengaluru is ranked third despite a high number of hospital beds per 1,000 people and its top ranking in the ease of living index. The city's score on parameters such as air quality, water quality and availability, and municipal performance index pulled down its ranking.

Delhi-NCR, which covers the national capital, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, was ranked the lowest in the list, primarily because of the region's poor scores on air and water quality, sanitation and performance of municipal bodies.

"The density of hospitals is lower in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida regions compared to Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad which also have higher levels of service sectors, warehousing and manufacturing activity," the report said.