'Exporting COVID-19 doses was biggest mistake': Manish Sisodia slams govt as Delhi closes over 100 Covaxin jab sites

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday announced that 100 COVID-19 vaccination centres in 17 schools had been closed. These sites had been administering Covaxin, and as per the AAP leader, Bharat Biotech (the manufacturer of the vaccine) has recently expressed their inability to supply fresh doses.

"We had demanded 1.34 cr doses, 67 lakhs each of Covaxin and Covishield. Covaxin (Bharat Biotech) wrote to us yesterday stating that they can't provide. They wrote 'we're making dispatches as per directives of concerned govt officials'. Obvious that these are central govt officials," Sisodia alleged during a presser on Wednesday afternoon.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the national capital had exhausted its reserve stock of vaccines. While the centres administering Covishield continued to function, the Delhi administration had now been compelled to shut down more than 100 centres.

"I don't know how much is being supplied to other states but they've written to us that they can't provide to Delhi because they have to supply as per Central government," he reiterated.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia also shared the letter received from Bharat Biotech, highlighting the excerpt that spoke about the directives of "concerned government officials" and explained that additional supplies could not be given.

"Vaccine mismanagement by Centre government - Covaxin refuses to supply vaccine citing directives of government and limited availability. Once again I would say exporting 6.6 crore doses was biggest mistake. We are forced to shutdown 100 Covaxin-vaccination sites in 17 schools due to no supply," he wrote in the caption.