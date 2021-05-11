Pune: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries above 45 years of age on May 12

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday evening released a list of vaccination centres for the beneficiaries above 45 years of age on May 12.

Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' will be available at 106 centres, while Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' will be available at 6 centres, the PMC said.

Meanwhile, at centres where 'Covishield' is available, citizens who had taken their first dose before March 28 will be given priority. Besides, the first dose will be administered to only 20% of the citizens who will come as per the appointment on Wednesday, the PMC added.

Here is the full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres where 'Covishield' will be administered on May 12: