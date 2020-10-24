Pune: PMC holds PM Aawas Yojana lottery; 2918 applicants get flats

Pune Municipal corporation on Saturday allotted flats to 2918 applicants under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana.
The lottery program was held online. Information about the distribution will be soon made available on the Pune Municipal Corporation website (https://pmc.gov.in ).
Almost over 20,000 applications have been received by the PMC for the 2918 available flats. These flats are located in areas like Kharadi, Hadapsar and Vadgaon.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe attended the event virtually.
BJP state chief Chandrakant Dada Patil, Pune MP Girish Bapat, PMC mayor Murlidhar Mohol were also present during the event.
