Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 321, PCMC records 168 new cases

Pune yesterday reported 321 new coronavirus cases, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,59,077.
As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 20 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 4,086.
A total of 730 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 7,349. As of now, 1,47,642 people were discharged/ recovered.
On Tuesday, 3,457 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,16,986.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 168 COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 86,464. Meanwhile, 3 deaths were recorded during the day, taking the death toll due to the infection to 1,502.
A total of 205 people were discharged on the day, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 82,715. A total of 1,870 tests were conducted on yesterday and the tally has reached 3,89,752.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)