Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 321, PCMC records 168 new cases

Pune yesterday reported 321 new coronavirus cases, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,59,077.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 20 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 4,086.

A total of 730 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 7,349. As of now, 1,47,642 people were discharged/ recovered.

On Tuesday, 3,457 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,16,986.