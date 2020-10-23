Pune: Two held for stealing 550 kg onions in Devjali village

Two persons have been arrested for stealing onions weighing around 550 kg from Mauje Devjali village, Pune Police said on Friday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Sanjay Paradhi and Popat Kale.

A case under sections 379, 511 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPL) has been registered in Narayangaon police station of Pune.

Onion price in Pune has already crossed 100 Rs per Kg following the less supply in markets due to heavy rain in the area.

The new onions have been damaged due to rain leading to heavy loss to farmers.