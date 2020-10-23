Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 369, PCMC records 182 new cases

Pune yesterday reported 369 new coronavirus cases, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,58,756.
As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 21 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 4,066.
A total of 818 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 7,778. As of now, 1,46,912 people were discharged/ recovered.
On Tuesday, 3,518 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,13,529.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 182 COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 86,296. Meanwhile, 6 deaths were recorded during the day, taking the death toll due to the infection to 1,499.
A total of 193 people were discharged on the day, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 82,510. A total of 2,217 tests were conducted on yesterday and the tally has reached 3,87,882.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)