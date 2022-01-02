Pune man suffocates mother to death, then commits suicide

A 42-year-old man allegedly murdered his mother by inducing a drug overdose and later suffocating her with a plastic bag, before he himself committed suicide, a report from the Indian Express stated.

The incident took place Dhankawdi area of Pune. The incident came to light after the man sent a suicide note to his relatives via WhatsApp.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Fartade, and his mother Nirmala.

According to the report, a preliminary probe stated that Ganesh was under a lot of debt and had recently lost his job. On Saturday, he sent a suicide note to some of his relatives, after which, one of his maternal aunts, asked another relative to go and check on them.

The relative also alerted the police, while going to their house. However, on reaching, they were both found dead.

According to officials, the man took the drastic step as he was depressed after losing his job and was also worried about his mother’s health issues.

