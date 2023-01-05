e-Paper Get App
Pune: Man falls to death while trying to take selfie with monkeys at Varandha Ghat

A 39-year-old man died after falling into a 500-feet deep gorge while taking a selfie with monkeys on the Varandha Ghat road near here, police said on Wednesday.

Representational Image | Pixabay
The incident took place on Tuesday evening. The body of Abdul Shaikh, the deceased, was retrieved in the wee hours of Wednesday, an official said. Shaikh, who was heading towards Konkan in his car, halted near Waghjai temple on the Varandha ghat road, he said.

"There were some monkeys around, and he was apparently trying to click a selfie with them in the background when he fell," said inspector Vitthal Dabade of Bhor police station.Police recovered the body from the gorge with the help of the local Sahyadri rescue group, he added.

