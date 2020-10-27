Pune man claims wife's live-in boyfriend planned to make him 'impotent'; files case

An engineer based in Pune has filed a case against his wife and her boyfriend alleging that the duo had conspired to turn him impotent.

The complainant, identified as 27-year-old Chetan Surale filed a complaint at Warje Malwadi Polie station when he accidentally discovered the alleged plan of his wife and her boyfriend.

As per the report by Pune Mirror, the couple got married in March 2020. The wife had an affair with her colleague and decided not to meet him after the marriage. However, the affair resumed in a few days and the duo - Smital Surale and Kostubh Gogate - then conspired to make Chetan impotent by cutting his nerve in his private parts. They had decided to use impotency as a reason for the divorce of Smital with her husband Chetan.

As a part of the plan, Gogate befriended Chetan and was living with the couple in their house. He had convinced Chetan saying he was unable to afford rent anymore as he lost his job due to COVID-19 lockdown.