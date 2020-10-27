Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 147, PCMC records 124 new cases

Pune yesterday reported 147 new coronavirus cases, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,59,845.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 19 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 4,141.

A total of 410 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 6,424. As of now, 1,49,280 people were discharged/ recovered.

Yesterday, 1,027 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,23,412.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 124 COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 86,924. Meanwhile, 2 deaths were recorded during the day, taking the death toll due to the infection to 1,511.

A total of 191 people were discharged on the day, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 83,209. A total of 1,325 tests were conducted on yesterday and the tally has reached 3,94,712.