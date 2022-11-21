Pune: Major accident at Navale bridge on highway; 48 vehicles damaged; rescue operation underway | ANI

At least 48 vehicles were severely damaged in a tragic road accident that occurred in Pune on Sunday evening, officials said.

The accident took place on the Pune-Bengaluru highway.

"A major road accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot," said Pune Fire Brigade officials.

The accident occurred on Navale bridge and it happened either due to suspected brake failure of the truck or its driver losing control, he said.

A major accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot: Pune Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/h5Y5XtxVhW — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022

As per the report by NDTV, at least 30 persons have suffered injuries in the incident and they are being treated at two hospitals.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)