Morbi Bridge Collapse: HC slams civic body for casual approach, says reply by evening or pay Rs 1 lakh

Morbi Bridge collapse | Ajit Solanki

Ahmedabad: The High Court of Gujarat has pulled up the Morbi Municipal Corporation (MMC) for not filing any response to a suo motu public interest litigation case filed in the bridge collapse which led to the death of 135 persons.

The MMC has been ordered by the Court to either file its response by evening today or pay hefty costs.

A bench comprising of of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh J Shastri have given the orders for the quick response to MMC.

The Chief Justice Kumar had instructed the MMC counsel for Stop taking this matter so casually. The Court said that either you file your affidavit by today evening or pay costs of ₹1 lakh.