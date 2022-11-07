Morbi Bridge Collapse: Gujarat HC takes Suo Motu Cognizance, asks State to file status report

Morbi Bridge collapse: Supreme Court to hear PIL for judicial probe on November 14 | Ajit Solanki

The Gujarat High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the Morbi Bridge collapse, that claimed 134 lives.

"But for the vacation, we would have sat on the same day itself. Morbi Bridge Collapse ning. We want some actions from State's end," a bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh J Shastri told Advocate General Kamal Trivedi.

The State is to file a status report by next Monday. The State Human Rights Commission is to file a separate report. The matter is now listed on November 14. The State has also been asked to file a report in 10 days, specifying the steps taken by it so far in the matter.

The Gujarat HC has directed to implead the State Government through its Chief Secretary, the State's Home Department through its Home Secretary, the Morbi Municipal Corporation through its Chief Officer, the Urban Development Authority, the Collector of Morbi District, and the State Human Rights Commission as respondent parties.

On October 30, a suspension bridge collapsed in which 141 persons lost their lives. The police registered a complaint against the contractor, agency and workers. A total of nine persons -- two managers of the Oreva Company limited, two booking clerks, three security guards, and two workers were arrested on October 31.

While the Gujarat Urban Development Department has suspended the Morbi Municipality Chief Executive Officer Sandipsinh Zala.