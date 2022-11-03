Pune fire brigade sees four separate fire incidents in just one day

Representative Image | Twitter

Pune: The city saw four fire incidences since morning on Thursday which were successfully curbed and managed by the Pune fire brigade team. Starting this month, majority of the incidences were reported today as per the sources from the fire brigade department.



The recent incident, which was shared by the Pune fire brigade with FPJ, had taken place at Kondhwa, Tilekar Nagar, in a godown that was storing scrap material. Even though the fire was controlled by the firemen, one of the workers who was rescued was seen to have suffered from minor burns on his right hand.

The firemen from the spot removed over 12 LPG cylinders, along with 5 acetylene cylinders; however, it is still unclear why the godown caught fire, said one of the sources from Pune fire brigade.



Talking about the busy day that the department saw early this month, Devendra Potphode, head of the Pune fire brigade told FPJ, “November started off as a busy month. In just one day today we saw around four fire mishaps in various parts of the city; one was in Wadgaonsheri, another was a clinic located in Kondhwa budruk, one was a major oil spilling over the highway and the recent one is tilekar nagar.

"In total we had deputed around 70 firemen along with 10 senior officials for the control of fire since morning. With this we had to use around 25 fire tenders and water tankers in the city in these four places where the incidences were reported.”



So far, in the entire day, fortunately, no fatality was reported, added Potphode.