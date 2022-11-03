e-Paper Get App
No fatalities, after fire breaks out at Pune clinic

The clinic, even though it was closed, suffered major losses as it lost not only its furniture but also its medicines and important documents to fire.

Nozia SayyedUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | File
Pune: A clinic located in Kondhwa Budruk caught fire at around 4.38 am on Thursday. No life was harmed or injured in the incident. The clinic even though was shut suffered major losses as it lost not only it’s furniture, wiring etc but it also lost its medicines and important documents to fire.

The Pune fire department that got the alert at the wee hours of Thursday immediately reached the spot and curbed the fire. As per reports, the reason the clinic caught fire is yet to be known.

The officials from the Pune fire department who successfully cooled down the fire at the clinic and helped with the incident were Ravindra Hivarkar, Yogesh Pisal, Kishore mohite, Rafiq shaikh and Prathamesh Nikam.

article-image

