Pune: Fire breaks out in factory near Bhau Industrial Estate at Nanded Phata; fire fighting underway

One person was killed and some people were feared trapped after a major fire broke out at a unit in an industrial estate in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday, officials said.

According to fire brigade officials, they got a call at 10.20 am about the blaze in Bhau industrial area on Sinhagad Road.

Eight fire brigade vehicles were the rushed to the spot, they said.

"One person is dead and some people are feared trapped," a fire brigade official said.

The flames were brought under control after about two hours, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Congress plans 60 programs to showcase work done by party in 60 years

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 01:07 PM IST