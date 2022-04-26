Pune: ED attaches assets of Tabut Inam Endowment Trust worth Rs 8 cr in PMLA case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached a residential apartment at Pune worth Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 7.17 crore lying in bank account of Tabut Inam Endowment Trust (TIET) in connection with the case wherein some persons had tried to cheat Waqf Board and state government by submitting forged documents.

The ED had initiated money-laundering investigation on the basis of FIR and charge sheets filed by Pune Police against the accused persons for allegedly claiming compensation amount of Rs 8.67 crore against the acquisition of land of TIET by submitting fabricated documents of TIET to Deputy Collector, Land Acquisition Office and impersonating as office bearers of TIET. As per the FIR of Pune police, the government of Maharashtra had acquired a land belonging to a Trust which is registered with the Waqf Board for a project in Pune.

"Investigation by the ED had revealed that accused persons Imtiyaz Mohammed Hussain Shaikh, Chand Ramzan Mulani, Satish Rajguru, Santosh Kamble and others in connivance with Mohammed Ishraque Khan alias Zarif Khan had made fake and fabricated documents of TIET. They also forged the signatures of various persons who were shown as Trustees of TIET in their fake documents and opened a bank account in the name of TIET by using the said fabricated documents," the agency claimed in a statement.

The statement added, "The compensation amount of Rs 8.67 crores was credited in the bank account of TIET opened by accused persons and was subsequently diverted for purchase of residential flat and personal gains."

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 06:08 PM IST