Pune: District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh visits Chandni Chowk, hopes work of old bridge will be completed by June |

Pune: District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh made a surprise visit to the site at Chandni Chowk on Wednesday for a follow up old bridge work.

Post the demolition of the old bridge in Chandni Chowk, the collector visited the site and claimed that the work would be completed by next year.

When asked about the issues he noticed today after the visit and when the project will get completed, Dr Deshmukh said, "Around 75 percent of the work has been completed, and the remaining work will be completed by next year until the month of June. So far, I haven’t noticed any issues or hindrances as the work is going smoothly," he added.

Sharing his overall observation post-visit, Deshmukh shared, "As of now, due to the dig up and demolition of the old bridge, both sides of the roads have debris."

About the current situation, he mentioned, "Currently, there is a five lane road in the Mumbai-Satara direction, and for Satara-Mumbai, we have three lanes; but as of today, in all, eight lanes have been made available for the vehicles to ply smoothly."

Updates about the road work

Deshmukh said, "Work at the Bangalore-Mumbai highway too is almost done now."

The road that is connected to Satara-Warze is now open for traffic, and the road connection from Bavdhan to Satara too is underway and will be soon made available for the people within coming six weeks time.

As of now, Kothrud Warze Satara Road has been connected and opened up for traffic; the rest of the work will be completed within 15 days, he said.

NDA to Mumbai ramp number 5 is also under way and will be completed within 10 days. While the old tunnel connecting Mulshi to Kothrud too is under widening and will be opened for public use within a couple of months, he concluded.