Pune district records 9,131 COVID-19 cases on May 5; death toll rises to 13,826

The COVID-19 tally in Pune rose by 9,131 in the last 24 hours, to touch 8,85,592 on Wednesday. The day also saw 149 deaths, taking the overall toll to 13,826. 8,297 people were discharged, taking the total to 7,75,250.
Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 3,260 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. According to an update by the Pune district health officer, the death toll climbed to 7,287 with 64 new fatalities. A total of 3,303 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 3,89,499. As of now, there are 39,732 active COVID-19 cases.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 2148 COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday. With 41 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 3,173. According to an update by the Pune district health officer, 2183 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 1,97,395. As of now, there are 20,900 active COVID-19 cases in PCMC.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 57,640 new cases on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases to 6,41,569. Besides, 920 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 72,662.
57,006 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 41,64,098. The recovery rate in the state stands at 85.32%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%. Currently, 38,52,501 people are in home quarantine and 32,174 people are in institutional quarantine.
