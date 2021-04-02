Pune district records 9,086 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day surge since pandemic outbreak

The COVID-19 tally in Pune rose by 9,086 in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day addition in the district so far, to touch 5,51,508, an official said on Friday. The day also saw 58 deaths, taking the overall toll to 10,097, and 3,337 people were discharged, he added.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 4,653 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its caseload to 2,78,099. According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 5,376 with 39 new fatalities. A total of 3,337 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,35,579. As of now, there are 37,126 active COVID-19 cases.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 2463 COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 1,44,714. With 16 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 2,034. According to an update by Pune district health officer, 1507 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 1,22,990. As of now, there are 19,690 active COVID-19 cases in PCMC.