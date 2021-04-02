Pune district records 9,086 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day surge since pandemic outbreak

The COVID-19 tally in Pune rose by 9,086 in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day addition in the district so far, to touch 5,51,508, an official said on Friday. The day also saw 58 deaths, taking the overall toll to 10,097, and 3,337 people were discharged, he added.
Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 4,653 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its caseload to 2,78,099. According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 5,376 with 39 new fatalities. A total of 3,337 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,35,579. As of now, there are 37,126 active COVID-19 cases.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 2463 COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 1,44,714. With 16 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 2,034. According to an update by Pune district health officer, 1507 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 1,22,990. As of now, there are 19,690 active COVID-19 cases in PCMC.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 47,827 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-daily surge since pandemic outbreak.
Restaurants, bars, malls to be shut for week in Pune:
Eateries, bars and restaurants in Pune district of Maharashtra will remain shut for seven days starting April 3 in view of a substantial rise in coronavirus cases of late, a senior official said on Friday.
A curfew will be in place across the district from 6 pm to 6 am, and malls, cinema halls and places of religious worship will also be shut during this seven-day period, he said.
The decision to impose these curbs was taken during a review meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday.
Uddhav Thackeray warns of complete lockdown in two days if COVID-19 situation persists:
Taking cognisance of the massive rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday warned of a complete lockdown in the next two days if the situation in the state persists. Uddhav reiterated that he doesn't want to impose a lockdown, but the present situation demands stricter curbs as people are nonchalantly flouting the norms in place. The CM said that he would discuss it with a few experts across sections and announce his decision in the coming days.
