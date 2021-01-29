Pune: Civic schools demand dedicated COVID-19 testing centres

Pune: Schools in Pune will resume physical lectures for Class 5 to 8 from February 1. Now, ahead of re-opening of schools, civic schools are demanding for dedicated COVID-19 centres to get their teachers and non-teaching staffers tested as per the SoP issued by the state government, reported Pune Mirror.

The state government has made the COVID-19 tests of teachers and non-teaching staff mandatory before opening schools. Now, considering the limited testing capacity and a large number of teachers, it's becoming challenging for the schools and the civic health officials as well. Thus the schools are now demanding dedicated COVID-19 centres.

The Maharashtra education department had on January 15 allowed reopening of schools for classes 5 to 8 from January 27. However, PMC had pushed the date to February 1.