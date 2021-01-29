Pune: Civic schools demand dedicated COVID-19 testing centres

Pune: Schools in Pune will resume physical lectures for Class 5 to 8 from February 1. Now, ahead of re-opening of schools, civic schools are demanding for dedicated COVID-19 centres to get their teachers and non-teaching staffers tested as per the SoP issued by the state government, reported Pune Mirror.
The state government has made the COVID-19 tests of teachers and non-teaching staff mandatory before opening schools. Now, considering the limited testing capacity and a large number of teachers, it's becoming challenging for the schools and the civic health officials as well. Thus the schools are now demanding dedicated COVID-19 centres.
The Maharashtra education department had on January 15 allowed reopening of schools for classes 5 to 8 from January 27. However, PMC had pushed the date to February 1.
Meanwhile, Pune reported 224 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,85,357 on Thursday. According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,748 with four new fatalities.
A total of 149 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,018.
As of now, 1,78,591 people have been discharged/ recovered.
