Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate to invest Rs 4,000 cr on new project in Pune

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate on Thursday said it will invest around Rs 4,000 crore to develop a large mixed-use project in Pune as part of its expansion plan.

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, which is the realty arm of business conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji, has launched a 148-acre project 'VANAHA' near Bavdhan, West Pune.

The project will be a mixed-use development and will be a part of one of the largest townships in India.

"VANAHA will be developed with an estimated investment of around Rs 4,000 crore," the company said in a statement.