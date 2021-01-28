Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 224, four fatalities recorded on January 28

Pune reported 224 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,85,357 on Thursday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,748 with four new fatalities.
A total of 149 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,018.
As of now, 1,78,591 people have been discharged/ recovered.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 2,889 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 20,18,413 on Thursday, while 50 fresh deaths pushed the toll to 50,944, the state health department said.
A statement from the health department said 3,181 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 19,23,187.
There are 43,048 active cases in the state, where 1,44,30,223 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far, 63,129 of them in the last 24 hours, the statement added.
The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.28 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 2.52 per cent, it said.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 20,18,413, new cases 2,889, deaths 50,944, recoveries 19,23,187, active cases 43,048, people tested so far 1,44,30,223.
