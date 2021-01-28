Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 224, four fatalities recorded on January 28

Pune reported 224 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,85,357 on Thursday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,748 with four new fatalities.

A total of 149 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,018.

As of now, 1,78,591 people have been discharged/ recovered.