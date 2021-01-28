K'taka DyCM should understand history: Sanjay Raut on his Mumbai remarks

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday criticised Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi over his remarks that Mumbai should be made part of his state.

Raut said that Savadi should understand the history, and claimed that the Kannada-speaking people residing in Maharashtra want the Marathi-dominated areas in their home state to be included in Maharashtra.

Savadi had on Wednesday said that until Mumbai was made part of Karnataka, the central government should declare it as a union territory.

Talking to reporters, Raut said there was no need to give importance to the remarks made by Savadi.

"People can talk, it doesn't affect us. Savadi should understand history. The boundary dispute with Karnataka is to protect Marathi language and culture," the Shiv Sena MP said.