Pune: City records 700 new COVID-19 cases; active cases drop to 7,489

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) today recorded 700 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 7,489.

Besides, two deaths was recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 9,326.

2,197 patients recovered during the day, taking the tally to 6,39,181.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 09:38 PM IST