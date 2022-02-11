Pune: City records 700 new COVID-19 cases; active cases drop to 7,489

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) today recorded 700 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 7,489.
Besides, two deaths was recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 9,326.
2,197 patients recovered during the day, taking the tally to 6,39,181.
पुणे कोरोना अपडेट : शुक्रवार, दि. ११ जानेवारी २०२२— Murlidhar Mohol (@mohol_murlidhar) February 11, 2022
◆ उपचार सुरु : ७,४८९
◆ नवे रुग्ण : ७०० (६,५५,९९६)
◆ डिस्चार्ज : २,१९७ (६,३९,१८१)
◆ चाचण्या : ६,४४८ (४४,२३,९७०)
◆ मृत्यू : २ (९,३२६)
Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 09:38 PM IST
