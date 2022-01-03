Pune: Aundh-Baner area reports maximum COVID-19 cases; check cases in your ward

According to the data provided by PMC, the Aundh-Baner ward area at 67 reported the highest number of Covid cases in the last 24 hours, whereas, Nagar Road-Wadgaonsheri stood second with 55 cases.

Pune on Monday recorded 444 new COVID-19 cases as per the data given by Pune Municipal Corporation whereas a total of 120 people has recovered in the last 24 hours.

With this, the amount of active cases in Pune has gone up to 2,800. While 6,500 more cases tests were conducted today.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the total number of Coronavirus positive patients to date has reached 5,11,585 out of which 4,99,629 have been cured while 9118 have died. There are still 2838 active patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases in Pune city, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol informed that Maharashtra Deputy CM and district guardian minister Ajit Pawar will hold an important meeting to review the COVID-19 situation tomorrow.

"Decision on fresh restrictions including regarding schools in Pune are expected," he added.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 09:04 PM IST