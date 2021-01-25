Pune: Alleged naxal operative Kanchan Nanaware dies in Sassoon General Hospital

Kanchan Nanaware, an alleged Maoist operative who was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in 2014, died in a state-run hospital here in Maharashtra on Sunday following a prolonged illness, a senior official of the Yerwada Central Jail said.

Nanaware (37) was the wife of Maoist operative Arun Bhelke who is currently lodged in the Yerwada Jail near here.

"Nanaware was suffering from some heart ailment for a long time and lately she had undergone surgery after a brain tumour was diagnosed. Today, she died in the Sassoon General Hospital," said U T Pawar, Superintendent, Yerawada Central Jail.

Nanaware was continuously under treatment at the state-run hospital.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad had arrested Nanaware and her husband in 2014 alleging that they were members of the 'Golden Corridor Committee' of Maoists and trying to recruit cadres from urban areas.