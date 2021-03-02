Pune: ACB team arrests doctor for demanding bribe to issue antigen test report

An Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team of Pune has arrested a doctor from Daund town of the district for allegedly demanding a bribe to issue an antigen test report.

According to an official statement, Dr Milind Kamble was working in a government hospital in the Daund area. He demanded and accepted around Rs 1,500 bribe from labourers to issue an antigen test report. Around 19 labourers from the area had gone for an antigen test at a government hospital on February 26. Despite the test being offered free by the government at government hospitals in the state, the doctor on duty demanded a bribe from labourers.

The ACB team caught the doctor red-handed.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections. Further investigation is underway.